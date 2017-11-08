Emily Ratajkowski Posts Sultry Snaps on Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is treating her followers to a look at a pair of sultry polaroids from her latest photo shoot.

In the daring photographs she posted on Instagram, the 26-year-old model can be seen in her living room posing in revealing lingerie.

In the first photo, the British-born starlet is wearing high-waisted lingerie bottoms with a gray crop top. Her brunette locks are parted down the middle and sweeping off her shoulders. She was photographed with her back to the camera while swiveling her head over her shoulder and rocking a smoldering expression.

After posting the photo on social media, a number of her adoring fans flooded the comments section to share their reaction to the steamy image.

“So sensual,” one person commented. “You look beautiful!” another wrote.

This was the first of two snaps that Ratajkowski posted on Wednesday to had her followers going nuts. Keep scrolling to see more of her sultry Instagram snaps.

Ratajkowski Goes Casual in Lingerie Snap

The second image features the We Are Your Friends actress wearing a black bra and a pair of casual gray sweatpants. While seated on the ground, Ratajkowski stared directly at the camera shooting a glance at the camera.

“Perfection as always,” one fan wrote.

“Most beautiful girl ever,” another commented.

Ratajkowski shared the pair of photos with the captions, “Pola” and “Pola II.”

Ratajkowski Snaps Bikini Selfie Over the Weekend

Earlier this week, Ratajkowski posted a lazy Sunday snap in which she snapped a selfie while wearing a racy swimsuit. She paired her black bikini with an assortment of necklaces.

In the black and white picture, Ratajkowski is laying on her side as the sunlight beams down on her brunette locks. While revealing a hint of a smile, Ratajkowski captured a photo of herself staring into the camera.

Much like her lingerie snaps from Wednesday, Ratajkowski’s fans were loving the bikini photo.

“Perfectly stunning,” one user wrote. “Gorgeous as always, so pretty,” another commented.

Ratajkowski Goes Braless in Morocco

One of Ratajkowski’s most risqué photos in recent weeks was a braless pic she shared from a photo shoot at a Moroccan hotel in Marrakesh.

Ratajkowski, who rose to fame in 2013 after appearing nearly nude in Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” music video, donned a floor-length kimono with high-waisted white bottoms in the sultry snap.

“Merci Marrakech, you are amazing,” she captioned the post.

This was one of two racy pics that Ratajkowski shared from her Moroccan photo shoot. See more images here.