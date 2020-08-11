Emilia Clarke Spotted Vacationing in Italy, and She's as Stylish as Ever

Emilia Clarke knows how to vacation in style! The Game of Thrones actress vacationed in Italy with a few of her friends and while caught by onlookers, the 33-year-old looked oh-so fashionable with a very simple look. Clarke was photographed wearing a white, sleeveless top, faded Daisy Dukes accessorized with a thick, light-brown belt and slip-on shoes to match and a cross-body bag.

While she looked gorgeous in her summery outfit, she also wore a black mask as the coronavirus is still a heavy concern around the world. The actress was seen on Monday during a waterside lunch outing at Positano on Italy's Amalfi Coast according to The Hollywood Life. Although her face was covered, her body language showed photographers that she was having a great time. In one photo, her hands were up in the air as if she were excited or maybe being playful with her group.

Clarke vacationing in Italy isn't the only reason fans have their eyes on her. Recently, she has been seen with a new love interest and the identity of the man was revealed in late July after fans were questioning. It appears Clarke and director Tom Turner — who is said to have reportedly dated Mission Impossible star Rebecca Ferguson — have been hitting it off lately following her split from Charlie Mcdowell last year. While the two have not actually confirmed there is a romance between them, one source told The Sun that Turner is "already pretty smitten" with Clarke. It's unclear when the two started dating, but things are said to already be getting serious between the two. Another insider said that Turner already "sees a long-term future between them" according to Mirror. It's also said that Clarke as already "fallen" for Turner as well.

While the Last Christmas actress is loved by millions of fans, she has struggled in the dating world because of her high-profile life. Speaking with The Sunday Times in March, Clarke said, "Dating in this industry is interesting." She went on to reveal that she had stopped dating actors, stating, "I can say at a fun dinner. I was [dating actors] but I'm not now. I mean, I wouldn't say I've completely sworn off them, but I do think actor relationships that are successful are few and far between, and you have to have a ton of trust." Actors she's been linked to include Seth MacFarlane and Jared Leto.