Elvis Presley’s ‘T.C.B’ Revolver for Sale for Exorbitant Price

Elvis Presley’s revolver is up for sale for a whopping $95,000.

According to TMZ, the .38 caliber Smith & Wesson Chief Special revolver was purchased by the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll at a gun shop in Memphis, Tennessee in 1971, just six years before his untimely death in 1977 at the age of 42. The paperwork for the revolver also reveals that Presley, who had been a known gun fanatic, had purchased five other revolvers on that very same day.

The gun is engraved with the late musician’s logo, TCB over a lightning bolt symbol, which stands for Taking Care of Business in a flash. TCB was also the name of the band that accompanied Elvis from 1969 up until his death in 1977.

It is alleged that the revolver was gifted to Presley’s bodyguard sometime after the singer’s death, and just as other memorabilia, it now has the chance to be in the possession of a lucky fan. The gun is being sold on a first come, first served basis, so if you’re aching to get your hands on it, and you have a small fortune to do so, you better hurry or you’ll end up with an achy breaky heart!