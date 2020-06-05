Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Celebrates 31st Birthday by Baring All

Elvis Presley's granddaughter celebrated her 31st birthday rocking nothing but her birthday suit! Riley Keough took to Instagram to show fans how she chose to honor her special day and it turns out it's pretty simple! To caption her photo she simply wrote "31" with the hang loose hand emoji.

View this post on Instagram 31 🤙 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on May 29, 2020 at 12:32pm PDT

Unlike her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, Keough has been keeping up with social media by posting regularly. However, Lisa Marie only recently broke her social media silence after going almost an entire year without posting following her financial struggles and legal battle with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Lockwood was ordered by a California judge to pay $140,000 to cover the costs of his ex-wife's attorneys. The two were married for 10 years, but Lisa Marie filed for divorce in 2016 after she claimed he was inappropriate with their daughters Harper and Finley.

The daughter of Presley also went radio silent on social media following her financial struggles. Although she inherited $100 million, she found herself $-16 million in debt due to a number of lawsuits and bad investments. However, she did claim that she didn't end up in so much debt due to her lack of inability to manage money, instead, pointing fingers at her former business manager Barry Siegel. She sued him and his company, Provident Financial Management, for the exact amount of her inheritance claiming he only left her with $14,000 after using all of her father's money.

"Had Barry disclosed the trust's true financial condition to Lisa and restricted spending to the trust's 'income' rather that its principal assets, Lisa would have lived comfortably on an annual budget of between $1.5 and $2 million per year, after taxes," documents filed in her lawsuit read. "[But] Barry repeatedly led Lisa to believe she was in 'good shape' with her finances." The document also states that Siegel, who was in charge of the trust that Elvis left to her when he died in 1977, was being "reckless and negligent" with her funds, even claiming that he forced her to invest in American Idol's holding company which went bankrupt and lost her $24.5 million.