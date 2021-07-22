Riley Keough Shares Hilarious Glimpse Into Thanksgiving Dinner With Mother Lisa Marie Presley

Thanksgiving is a day to spend with family, and the Presley family was one of thousands celebrating in the United States with a larger-than-usual dinner. Riley Keough used her Instagram Story to give fans a peek into her meal with mom Lisa Marie Presley, and dad Danny Keough, which started with a collapsed dessert.

“My moms cherry pie collapsed,” Riley captioned a video of the pastry in question sitting on a counter and looking a little worse for wear.

She also joked about her dad’s “healthy” Thanksgiving dinner, which was a plate of avocado and tomato topped with a “face” made out of two hard-boiled eggs for eyes, a baby carrot nose and a smile formed with pickles and featured a detailed explanation from Danny in a series of videos.

(Photo: Riley Keough / @rileykeough)

“So, you start with a raw foundation,” Danny explained in the clips. “I found color-coding food to be the ultimate in health transformation, so since we’re getting close to Christmas, I used a little green and a little red.”

Pointing to the pickle smile, he said, “Now this right here is the bottom of the meal, and I say the bottom because after your throat, the tummy is the probiotic section of the meal. This would be a pickle, which is fermented, which actually replenishes the probiotics in your body.”

“It’s not strictly vegetarian, because here we have our protein,” he continued, gesturing to the eggs. “Here’s the chicken and the egg, which begs the question, which came first, the chicken or the egg? And I say neither, it was God’s intention to have a cheese omelette.”

In 2017, Riley opened up to The Guardian about her childhood, explaining the differences in living with her mom versus living with her dad.

“I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that. And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments,” she recalled. “My memories of growing up with him were so colourful and eccentric and fun. It was a good vibe, you know? When I was like eight I told him, ‘I want to grow up and be poor like you!’ He was eating a bowl of cereal. I didn’t realize how wildly offensive that was!”

Presley and Danny divorced when Riley was six years old, shortly before Presley married Michael Jackson. That union lasted for two years and after that, Riley split her time between both her parents. Along with Riley, Lisa Marie is mom to 27-year-old son Benjamin Keough and 11-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper Lockwood.

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard