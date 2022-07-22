'Elvis' Director Baz Luhrmann Pays Tribute to Shonka Dukureh Following Her Sudden Death

Elvis director Baz Luhrmann has paid tribute to actress and singer Shonka Dukureh, following her sudden death. Dukureh portrayed blues legend Big Mama Thornton in the epic film but, tragically, was found dead in the bedroom of her apartment —where she lived with her two young children — on July 20. According to law enforcement, Dukureh's death is currently unclassified, as authorities are still awaiting the autopsy results from the Medical Examiner's Office. No foul play is suspected, and further details about her death are currently unavailable.

Taking to Instagram, Luhrmann wrote, "A special light went out today and all of the Elvis movie family are heartbroken by the loss of Shonka Dukureh. From the moment she came into our world, Shonka brought joy, spirit and of course her voice and her music. Whenever she was on set, on stage or even just in the room, everyone always felt uplifted. Shonka was just starting to find a larger audience for her tremendous talent, and I got to see her uplift whole crowds of people at Coachella and beyond." He added, "A favorite word of Shonka's, in daily use, was 'blessings,' and I, along with the entire Elvis cast, crew and musical collaborators, feel truly blessed to have had time with her. We send all our love and support to Shonka's children and family at this time."

Many fans and followers have since replied to Luhrmann's post, with podcast host Dave Cobb writing, "So unbelievably sad, as you said she always lifted the room and brought the spirit whenever she sang, she lifted all of our lives and will be forever missed." Actress Kate Mulvany added, "Heartbreaking news. What a legacy of love she leaves. Deepest condolences to Shonka's family and friends."

Someone else offered "Thank you to everyone involved in getting her into the film. She had an incredibly powerful voice, and I'm glad she got to share it with the world. She's definitely appreciated and loved, and will be missed very much." Another Instagram user wrote, "I enjoyed her in the Elvis movie and was looking forward to seeing/hearing more from her. This is so sad. Prayers to her children, friends and family." A fourth individual wrote."

Dukureh was a graduate of Fisk University, initially planning to become a teacher before going into performing arts. She went on to sing background vocals on music projects for multiple Grammy-winning artists, and also appeared in many stage productions and touring musicals across the nation. Dukureh's role in Elvis, as the legendary Big Mama Thornton, was her feature film debut.