Elvira Launches New Clothing Line

There are many memorable characteristics about Elvira, the horror host portrayed by Cassandra Peterson, with one of the most iconic elements of her appearance being her wardrobe. While her image has been emblazoned on various pieces of merchandise throughout the years, from t-shirts to handbags to pinball tables and slot machines, the new items are meant to empower the wearer to feel as stylish as the Mistress of the Dark herself. You can see the items over at Pinup Girl Clothing.

Per the store’s site, “Cassandra Peterson AKA Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Pinup Girl CEO and Creatrix, Laura Byrnes have combined their talents and love of cleavage-flaunting fashion to bring you a clothing collection that is the answer to ALL your vamp needs.”

Elvira gained her notoriety in the ’80s as the host of Movie Macabre. Prior to her hosting gigs, Peterson studied and performed comedy, as well as served as a showgirl in Las Vegas.

In 1981, the host of the show Fright Night, which would show viewers sci-fi and horror B-movies, passed away, leaving a spot open for a host. The producers decided to go with a female host, allowing Peterson to develop the persona however she wanted after being cast.

For her look, she paid homage to previous horror host Vampira with a tight-fitting black gown, with Peterson opting to have a famously low-cut neckline. The actress added a ditzy “Valley Girl” persona to the sexy appearance and Elvira was born.

Known for her sarcasm and sexual innuendos while mocking the B-movies, the character became so popular that she even earned her own feature-length movie, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. The character went on to inspire comic books, calendars, pinball machines, and more.

With the wide variety of streaming services and availability of obscure horror and sci-fi films, the concept of a horror host has become a thing of the past, but that hasn’t stopped people from wanting any Elvira merchandise they can get.