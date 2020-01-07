Elton John Donating $1 Million to Fight Australian Bushfires

Elton John is pledging to donate $1M towards the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires that have impacted over a half-a-billion animals, killing millions, all while blasting through nearly 18 million acres of land. The legendary singer was performing in Sydney during the time of his announcement when he told the crowd what he would be doing to contribute saying the loss of everything is “on a biblical scale and it’s heartbreaking.” Therefore, he’s doing what he can to help the country that he loves so much.

“We should all be in the awe of the work the firefighters are doing,” he told his fans during his live performance. “There are people there who have lost their lives trying to save homes, there are people who have lost their lives and their homes. And lastly, there’s the plight of the animals, a loss of their habitat that frankly is on a biblical scale and it’s heartbreaking.”

“Therefore tonight, I will be pledging $1 million to support the bushfire relief fund,” he announced.

Thank you Elton John for donating 1million dollars to the bush fire tragedies that our country is facing #australiafire #AustraliaisBurning pic.twitter.com/QbeH67IWJx — sammy (@timelessmarilyn) January 7, 2020

He added, “As I said earlier, this is a magnificent country and I love it here, so much and to see what is happening here breaks my heart, so we have to come together, we have to fight and this is my bit towards it and I love Australia so much.”

He’s not the only one in the public eye who is stepping in to help financially. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, who are both from Australia, have donated $500,000 dollars towards the fires that have been burning for months. Thor actor, Chris Hemsworth, an Australian native, announced via social media he would be donating $1 million as well and encouraged those watching to help in any way they can because “every dollar counts.” He also informed his followers that their money goes directly towards the firefighters, organizations and charities that are involved. Singer Pink and Ellen DeGeneres have stepped in to help as well.

Sadly, these fires will bring on great challenge for everyone, including animals, living in Australia for years to come as the one-third of the habitat has been destroyed.