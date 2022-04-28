Elon Musk Jokes About Buying Coca-Cola Next to 'Put the Cocaine Back In'

✖

After purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, Elon Musk has jokingly commented about upgrading Coca-Cola if the corporation becomes his subsequent acquisition. "Next, I'm buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in," Musk wrote in Wednesday's late-night tweet. One Twitter user responded with an image of the first publicly-available bottle from 1894, which contained 3.5 grams of cocaine. "Bring it back," the user suggested.

The Tesla CEO replied that full-cocaine Coca-Cola "Kicks Red Bull's a–!" Other Twitter users responded to Musk's tweet by making humorous requests for the billionaire to consider. On Twitter, the co-creator of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, asked Musk, "Can you get Fox to make another season of Firefly?" Firefly is a 2002 cult classic television show from Joss Whedon, canceled after only one season. "Some sci-fi that actually features sci-fi would be great," Musk wrote.

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

can you buy fox I want another season of “firefly” — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) April 28, 2022

Professional wrestler Marcus Bagwell challenged Musk in a tweet, "You think you can buy WCW? A time machine would help too, but let's start with WCW, and a checkmark." Bagwell appeared with World Championship Wrestling (WCW) from 1991 to 2001 and is better known by his ring name, Buff Bagwell, in the WWE.

Rapper Pusha T inserted himself into the fray with a simple wide-eyed emoji reply. Musk even shared what appeared to be a doctored picture of his tweet, revealing that he would buy Mcdonald's and fix all the ice cream machines. "Listen, I can't do miracles," he retorted to the suggestion.

When Atlanta pharmacist John Pemberton developed Coca-Cola's original recipe in 1886, the two key ingredients were cocaine and caffeine. The cocaine was extracted from coca leaf at the time, leading to the name Coca-Cola. The beverage once contained an estimated nine milligrams of cocaine per glass. It was removed in 1903, and after 1904, Coca-Cola began to use "spent" leaves which are the leftovers of the cocaine extraction process with trace amounts of cocaine. Since 1929, the company has used cocaine-free coca leaf extract.

Musk officially bought Twitter on April 18 as a 100% stakeholder in the company. According to a press release, he spent $54.20 a share, a 38% premium over the company's share price this month. "Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement announcing the deal. "I also want to make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features, making the algorithms open source to increase trust, defeating the spambots, and authenticating all humans. Twitter has tremendous potential – I look forward to working with the company and the community of users to unlock it."