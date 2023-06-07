Elliot Page Says He and 'Juno' Co-Star Olivia Thirlby Had Sex 'All the Time'

Elliot Page is dropping another bombshell about his romantic life in his new memoir, Pageboy. The actor, 36, claims in the book that he and his Juno co-star, Olivia Thirlby began "having sex all the time" after an intense moment together filming the 2007 Oscar-winning movie, according to The Daily Beast.

Page writes that he was "taken aback" the first moment he saw Thirlby, who played Juno's best friend Leah in the film. The two "stood in her hotel room" while Billie Holliday played in the background before Thirlby, 36, "looked directly at me and said point-blank, 'I'm really attracted to you.'" Page responded that he was "really attracted" to her too, and at that point, the two "started sucking face."

"It was on," Page writes, noting that they "started having sex all the time: her hotel room, in our trailers at work, once in a tiny, private room in a restaurant." He wonders, "What were we thinking? We thought we were subtle. Being intimate with Olivia helped my shame dissipate. I didn't see a glint of it in her eyes and I wanted that – done feeling wretched about who I am."

Page adds, "Ironically, playing a pregnant teenager was one of the first times I felt a modicum of autonomy on set. I was wearing a fake belly but not being hyperfeminized. For me, Juno was emblematic of what could be possible, a space beyond the binary." Page publicly came out as gay in 2014 before announcing in 2020 that he was transgender. Thirlby came out as bisexual in 2011 and married Jacques Pienaar in 2014.

Page's memoir also detailed the Umbrella Academy actor's romantic relationship with Kate Mara. "The first person I fell for after my heart was broken was Kate Mara," Page writes in the book. "She had a boyfriend at the time, the lovely and talented Max Minghella." Page continues that his romance with the Fantastic Four actress began shortly after he came out as gay in 2014 and that Minghella was supportive of Mara's relationship with Page. "I never thought I could be in love with two people and now I know I can," Page says Mara told him. "This was right after I'd come out as gay and it was a time of exploration and also heartbreak."