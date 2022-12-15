'Ellen' Regular Kalen Allen Reacts to Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

Condolences are pouring in following the untimely passing of Stephen "tWitch" Boss at age 40. Boss died on Dec. 13, but his cause of death is unknown. TMZ reported that he committed suicide. On Dec. 14, Kalen Allen, actor and guest contributor for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, paid tribute to his "beloved friend, confidant, and brother. "To my beloved friend, confidant, and brother… God knows, my heart is at a standstill because I have never known a friend like you," Allen shared on Twitter. "No words, dance, or show can adequately capture just how magnificent your existence was to this world and me. In a world where it was easy to get lost in the shadows, I am grateful that we always saw each other. We were each other's number one fan and often the light in each other's darkest hours. I am very sorry that the darkness found a voice this time and became too loud." He continued, "I called you on Friday for our usual check-in because I randomly thought about when I came over for dinner, and you served me some bland ass corn and didn't drain the water. Hahaha. On a more personal note, as a queer black man, I want to thank you for seeing me and providing me with a friendship that I didn't even know could exist. Oh, my friend, you have no idea how your existence alone was revolutionary."

"To be heard is one thing and to be seen is another. But, to be felt is the true gift, and I hope that as you look down from above, you know that you were never anyone's sidekick, and hell, you weren't even a real DJ, lol. But how you moved and captured the hearts of the world with your gentle and subtle kindness was the glue that made the puzzle complete. We ended every show encouraging the audience to take whatever light and joy they found in that soundstage and spread it through the world." Allen concluded the heartfelt message, "I promise you I'll dream the unimaginable. I'll climb every mountain, and I'll dance every single dance with your memory as fuel. To the man upstairs, please welcome the best dance partner, faux DJ, and host… Stephen "tWitch" Boss! Take care of him and take care of his family. You've gained an angel who needs no introduction. Just keep dancing."

A dancer and television personality, Boss gained fame with his performances on So You Think You Can Dance? in 2008. He joined Ellen in 2014 as a resident DJ and became executive producer in 2020, where he remained until earlier this year when the show ended. He worked with Ellen DeGeneres for seven years. The former talk show host honored her long-time on-screen companion on Twitter following his death. "I'm heartbroken," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Boss embracing. "tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.