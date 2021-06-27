Ellen DeGeneres Shares Rare Moment Relaxing at Home With Her Pets

✖

Ellen DeGeneres is spending her weekend getting some rest and relaxation. On Instagram, she posted a couple of photos of herself relaxing this past Saturday. Naturally, the famous animal lover spent the day with her pets in tow.

DeGeneres doesn't often showcase photos from her downtime. But, on Saturday, she did just that. In the snaps that she posted, the talk show host dons a navy top, slacks, and blue socks to kick back and relax. As previously mentioned, she wasn't alone. DeGeneres sits on a couch alongside a few of her pups, who seem to be in the same state of relaxation as they rest their paws. Fans might also notice that there's a glass of red wine on the end table, another indication that DeGeneres is making the most of her time off.

DeGeneres' latest post comes a little over a month after she shared that she would be ending her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In mid-May, she revealed that the upcoming season of her talk show, Season 19, would be it's last. Even though the news came after the show was at the center of scandal following misconduct allegations, this move has reportedly been in the works for a while. DeGeneres even told The Hollywood Reporter that the reason behind the end of her talk show had nothing to do with the allegations that The Ellen DeGeneres Show was at the center of. She explained, "if I was quitting the show because of that, I wouldn't have come back this season. So, it's not why I'm stopping."

DeGeneres also shared that this had reportedly been in the works since Season 16, during which she decided that the show would end in 2022. At the time, the talk show host said that the producers "wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign for maybe for one." But, the comedian was told that wasn't possible, adding that "the affiliates and the stations need more of a commitment." As a result, they settled "on three more years and I knew that would be my last." DeGeneres also said that she was eager to take on a different challenge following the end of the talk show, telling THR, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged — and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore."