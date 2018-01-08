Ellen DeGeneres Shows Her Support for Oprah’s Golden Globes Speech

At the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, Oprah Winfrey received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement, and her acceptance speech was one for the ages. Moving, inspirational and powerful, Winfrey’s speech touched on her childhood, the press and the millions of women watching her make history.

After she spoke, the Internet immediately flooded with admiration for Winfrey, with fans praising the 63-year-old for her words. One of those fans was Ellen DeGeneres, who used Twitter to share her thoughts on Winfrey along with the rest of social media.

Simply writing “I [heart] Oprah,” DeGeneres expressed what many viewers were feeling after watching the mogul’s powerful speech.

Other stars to applaud Winfrey included Mariah Carey, Shonda Rhimes, Jessica Chastain and Winfrey’s A Wrinkle in Time co-star Mindy Kaling.

Congratulations @Oprah! You are an incredible role model. Thank you for your inspiring and moving words and for everything you have done for me personally. You have changed my life. ❤ — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 8, 2018

Congratulations @Oprah on your Cecil DeMille award at the #goldenglobes. You are amazing. 🙌🏾 Love, your friend on maternity leave — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) January 8, 2018

“I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon!” Winfrey said in her speech. “And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say ‘Me too’ again.”

Photo Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com