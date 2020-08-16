Ellen DeGeneres: 'Modern Family' Fans Take Issue With Treatment of Sofia Vergara Amid Rising Controversy

Modern Family friends are sharing their fresh disdain for Ellen DeGeneres as they revisit how the hostess has treated Sofia Vergara over the years. In various appearances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Vergara was teased or outright mocked for her thick accent. Given the recent spate of allegations against DeGeneres, many fans feel these jokes are more mean-spirited than they may have seemed on first viewing.

DeGeneres has interviewed Vergara several times over the last decade, either with the rest of the Modern Family cast or by herself. Vergara played Gloria on the sitcom — a Colombian immigrant with a thick accent. Vergara herself has an accent in real life, making it seem crass to many fans when DeGeneres poked fun at her for it. Now, given the Buzzfeed News report on working conditions at DeGeneres' show, some are revisiting these clips.

Ellen is so racist pic.twitter.com/aW6HlBInwE — kayla ミ☆ (@ruefilms) August 12, 2020

The videos of DeGeneres and Vergara now recirculating on social media show the host telling Vergara that her "English has gotten worse, not better," and at times even questioning whether Vergara really is fluent in English. She tried to make a game out of it at times as well.

Fans noted that in some of these clips, Vergara did not laugh along with DeGeneres right away. They speculated that the actress' feelings might have been genuinely hurt in some cases. Many also pointed to a scene in Modern Family, where Gloria delivers a monologue on being bilingual that resonated with fans in the same scenario.

"Do you know how frustrating it is to have to translate everything in my head before I say it? To have people laugh in my face because I'm struggling to find the words?" Vergara said as Gloria in the scene. "Do you know how smart I am in Spanish?"

So far, neither DeGeneres nor Vergara have responded to the resurfaced clips, though fans are still sharing them online. Here is a look at what social media is saying about the duo's history of interviews and segments.