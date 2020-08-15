Ellen DeGeneres: Alleged Details on Burglary From Police Comments Have People Buzzing Online
On July 4, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home was burglarized. There was initial concern about other homes being in danger, but reports recently surfaced that the robbery may have been "an inside job." The Montecito Association sent out a newsletter on Wednesday and made the declaration. "If it had been a case of outsiders coming in and breaking and entering, I'd have alerted you to be on the lookout and lock up everything. According to our very helpful Sheriff Lt. Arnoldi, that appears to be an inside job," the newsletter read.
When Twitter users saw this news, they responded with a variety of comments. Some expressed confusion about the ongoing situations involving DeGeneres and allegations about a toxic workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and wondered how the "inside job" was related. Others just mentioned the year. They proclaimed that 2020 is "the worst" and that more and more instances just prove this to be true.
August 15, 2020
