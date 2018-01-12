Ellen DeGeneres Reveals Her Father Passed Away

Ellen DeGeneres revealed on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her father, Elliot DeGeneres, died earlier in the week at the age of 92.

“Before we go to break, there’s something else I want to talk about. I mentioned yesterday when I was talking about all the mudslides that are going on in my community of Montecito, which is heartbreaking, I said that I had a lot going on in my life. In addition to what’s going on in Montecito, I lost my dad this week,” DeGeneres said in a video shared on her Twitter account.

“That is my dad, Elliot,” DeGeneres said as a childhood photo of her and her father popped up on screen. “That’s me when I was, I don’t know how old I was, but I do remember that picture. He was 92 years old, he had a good long life, and he lived his life exactly how he wanted. He was Christian Science his entire life, he never had medicine his whole life — never went to a doctor. I never had a vaccination. We never had medicine growing up. And he lived to be 92.”

This week, at the age of 92, my father Elliott DeGeneres passed away. He lived a good long life. It wasn’t unexpected. I was able to say goodbye. pic.twitter.com/L0zEJJNPrq — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2018

The television host has been through a rough week. Her Montecito home was struck by the California mudslides, forcing her and her wife Portia de Rossi to evacuate. DeGeneres was emotional as she recounted the events on her show, as it had only been 10 days since she and her wife returned how after evacuating due to wildfires.

“Sunday night, Portia and I got a call that we’re under mandatory evacuation again with most of the community of Montecito,” DeGeneres said. “So again, we evacuated because they feared mudslides. After everything we’ve been through, I think a lot of people thought they were just being overly cautious but exactly what they feared happened.”

Photo: Getty / Jason LaVeris, Getty