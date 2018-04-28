Elizabeth Hurley Enjoys Spring Sunshine With Stunning White Playsuit

Elizabeth Hurley is having a great time during her Ibiza vacation.

The model and actress took to Instagram Saturday to share a sultry photo of herself taking in the sun.

“Spring sunshine,” Hurley wrote from Tagomago Island. The photo showed the actress giving the camera a sexy look while wearing a lacy, white playsuit and messy hair.

Fans showered Hurley with compliments on the photo’s comments section.

“Ibiza is Beautiful.. You look Beautiful,” one user commented.

“I will never get tired of saying this…… Delicious,” another wrote adding some kissy emojis. Another one called Hurley an “Ageless beauty.”

Hurley has never been one to shy away from wearing revealing clothing in her social media posts, but the model turned actress has received criticism in recent months for wearing some of the outfits around her son Damien, as well as having him take many of the bikini photos she posts.

This past March, Hurley found herself rushing back to her United Kingdom home after her nephew Miles Hurley was stabbed repeatedly in Southwest London on March 8.

Hurley kept fans updated on Miles’ condition as he was hospitalized and made his way back to recovery.

“The deepest wound just missed severing his spine,” Hurley wrote two days after the attack. “By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

“Wishing everyone a peaceful weekend,” Hurley wrote on March 18. “Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew [Miles] was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.”

She’s since posted multiple photos with a healthy Miles before returning to the United States for filming.

Back in July, the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star celebrated her birthday and shared a throwback photo of herself with former partner Hugh Grant as a thank you to her followers for all the “wonderful birthday messages,” she received.

“Here’s a birthday [flashback] to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by [Sandy Linter]. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a rough patch when Grant was busted with a prostitute in 1995.

While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged into public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support. They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Since then they’ve both gone on to other relationships, with Hurley’s last notable relationship being with Australian cricket player Shane Warne. Grant hasn’t settled down, but he has children with multiple women, most recently Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.