Elizabeth Hurley Shares Instagram Photo With Only a Red Silk Sheet for Christmas

Elizabeth Hurley is getting into the Christmas spirit by getting cozy in silk sheets of her absolute favorite color! The Runaways actress, 54, smiled for the camera while wrapped in a red satiny sheet in a photo she shared to Instagram Sunday with a caption filled with holiday cheer.

“I wear lots of red but Chinese red, aka Valentino red, is by far and away my favourite shade. And perfect for Xmas,” she captioned the photo, which quickly racked up compliments from her many fans.

“Always been one of the most beautiful women in the world!!! Still are!!!!” one wrote, as another gushed, “Absolutely stunning and flawless!!”

“I love red on you!” a third noted.

Hurley might have been playing coy on Instagram with her sexy snap, but she was ready to kiss and tell on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when she answered a fan question about which of her many co-stars had the best kissing skills in their on-screen love scenes.

“Best? Uh… [There’s] so many,” the actress said, thinking for a moment before deciding, “Maybe Matthew McConaughey.”

Hurley and McConaughey worked together on the 1999 comedy EdTV, during which Hurley confided with a smile, “We did a lot of kissing in that one.”

When asked which of her co-stars was the worst to smooch on camera, Hurley came close to giving a specific answer without putting the actor completely on blast.

“I had a German actor I did a movie with,” she recalled. “We hated each other and we had to have sort of a sexy scene and we had to do a lot of snogging and I didn’t like it.”

Hurley added the experience was “horrible,” but didn’t give the name of the project or the actor that made the love scene so unfortunate.

Hurley’s career has been incredibly successful over the years, but The Royals actress revealed there is still one major director she would love to work with.

“There’s so many, but my dream would be to be in a Scorsese film,” she explained.

