Elizabeth Hurley Perfectly Sums up Quarantine With 'Another Night in Lockdown' Throwback

Elizabeth Hurley is continuing to document her life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and her Nov. 24 post managed to perfectly sum up how everyone is feeling amid COVID-19 restrictions. Taking to Instagram, the Austin Powers actress gave her 1.8 million followers a peek into "just another night in lockdown."

Sharing a fab throwback image from a photo shoot of herself lying in bed in a bodice and stockings while watching TV with a man reading a newspaper beside her, the comments section was immediately set ablaze with fans sounding off. One person simply responded, "wow so gorgeous," with another adding, "you are absolutely timeless." Somebody else said that "boredom never looked so sexy. Several people responded to the post with strings of fire emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

Just days earlier, Hurley had shared another post of herself lounging in bed. Shared on Nov. 21, the post included a gallery of two images of the actress wearing a pink shirt and white pants as she laid atop an unmade bed. She captioned the post, "never happier than lounging on a hotel bed," adding a kissing face emoji. That post, too, had generated plenty of responses, with the actress' son, 18-year-old Damian, chiming in with two red heart emojis.

While Hurley seems to be adjusting well to her time in lockdown, her son, in mid-November, admitted that being so far away from family can be a little difficult. According to Hello!, Damian – who is currently in London, where he is working as a model – took to his Instagram Story on Nov. 18 to share a photo of himself and his mother, writing that he was "missing my twin." Damian had previously shared the same photo on June 10 to mark his mother's birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Hurley (@damianhurley1)

According to the outlet, Hurley and her son had spent the first coronavirus-related lockdown together at their country home in Hertfordshire, where they were joined by seven other people, including Hurley's mother, aunt, and a close friend "who has severe respiratory problems." Speaking about the experience in April, Hurley joked to Hello! that they "feel like the family in the Seventies TV show The Waltons." Hurley also admitted that she was "completely paranoid that I won't be able to keep them safe," explaining that she didn't "let anyone leave the house apart from me… I'm terrified of bringing the virus back to my vulnerable guests."