Elizabeth Hurley Shares Nightgown Throwback from 'The Royals' Set

Elizabeth Hurley isn't afraid to bare it all on Instagram. Her latest snap involved a throwback to her days on The Royals, which aired on E! from 2015 to 2018. In the photo, which she posted on Wednesday, Hurley can be seen donning a nightgown while on the set of the royal drama.

Hurley posted a couple of photos from her days on the set of The Royals. In both of the photos, she can be seen wearing a white nightgown. Of course, given that this is Hurley, she manages to bring all of the glamour in the pair of snaps. She captioned the post with, "Silly memories of filming The Royals- it was a very happy four years." The actor also included a hashtag with her character's name, Queen Helena. Naturally, the comments section of the post was flooded by fans sharing kind words for Hurley's latest set of photos. One fan jokingly wrote, "God save the Queen," along with heart-eye emojis while another commented, "I absolutely loved that show. I just watch it last week. And You are so Gorgeous!! love to you beautiful One!"

While Hurley showcased her throwback, night-time look on Instagram on Wednesday, she's been sharing many stunning bikini photos on the social media site as of late. In late November, she posted a photo on Instagram in which she and her older sister, Kate Curran, don matching bikinis. The photo instantly caught the attention of the actor's legions of fans, who commented on the post by praising the sisters' ageless beauty. Both of the bikinis that they wore in the photo are from Hurley's Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, which she launched in 2005. Over the past several months, she has been hard at work on her line in Riga, Latvia, as she has been chronicling on social media.

On the website for her swimwear line, Hurley noted that she wanted to make sure that her line was inclusive for everyone. "I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong," she wrote on the official website for the brand. "I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."