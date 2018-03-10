Elizabeth Hurley Breaks Silence Following Nephew’s ‘Brutal Attack’

Elizabeth Hurley took to Instagram Saturday to address reports of her 21-year-old nephew, Miles Hurley, being brutally attacked in London on Thursday.

Hurley posted a picture with Miles, a model. In her message, Hurley revealed he lost four pints of blood, and was thankfully saved by a nearby police officer who administered first aid until an ambulance arrived.

“The deepest wound just missed severing his spine,” the 52-year-old Hurley wrote. “By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

Hurley also posted a statement on Twitter Friday, thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers.

“My 21 year old nephew was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack in London on Thursday night,” Hurley wrote. “The police & hospital are being fantastic. Thank you for all your messages. It is an appalling time for him & our family. The police will be appealing for witnesses.”

According to the Daily Mail, Hurley rushed to the U.K., ending a promotional tour of the U.S. for the E! Network show The Royals.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told the Daily Mail that a second 21-year-old man with Miles was also found stabbed at the scene.

“They were both taken by LAS [London Ambulance Service] to a south London hospital where their conditions are described as not life-threatening or life-changing,” the spokesman said. “They are believed to have been attacked by a group of males who got out of a vehicle and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. A crime scene was put in place. Road closures were also in place but have since been lifted.”

“His family feared the worst. Fortunately it seems the knife missed his vital organs,” a source close to Hurley’s family told the U.K. Sun.

No arrests have been made.

Miles is the son of Hurley’s older sister, Kate Curran. He is a model and has over 5,400 followers on Instagram. In a 2013 interview with the Telegraph, Miles said he had a strong relationship with his famous aunt.

“I’m really close to my aunt and she’s very supportive of everything I do,” Miles said. “The best advice she has given me is just to enjoy myself, work hard and be nice to everybody.”

Hurley now stars on E!’s The Royals, which is starting its fifth season on Sunday at 10 p.m. ET. Her 15-year-old son, Damien Hurley, often appears on the show. However, he is more famous for taking some of the glamorous bikini photos his mother shares on Instagram.

Photo credit: Instagram/ Elizabeth Hurley