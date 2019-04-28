Elizabeth Hurley Mourns the Loss of Her ‘Beloved Raja’ in New Instagram Tribute

The Royals star, Elizabeth Hurley’s most recent Instagram post broke the hearts of fans with an emotional tribute to her beloved dog, Raja.

On April 21, the British actress shared a photo of herself with the beautiful black dog.

“Goodbye to my beloved Raja. May you chase bunnies for all eternity in doggy heaven. You were the best and most loyal friend for eleven beautiful years,” she wrote in the caption, adding a heart emoji.

Hurley, 53, got some support from her fans and a few famous Instagram followers.

“Oh no. I am so sorry for your loss…they are our angels, watching over us. We carry them in our hearts forever,” influencer Amra Beganovich wrote.

The Royals actress Victoria Ekanoye added, “So sorry honey. Big hug.”

“So sorry to hear .. May Raja rest in peace in doggy heaven,” one fan wrote.

“So sorry to hear this, I have a big black lab, they are your lifelong friends,” another fan added.

Hurley’s Instagram page is better-known for the revealing photos she posts to help promote her Elizabeth Hurley Beach swimwear line. She said some of the photos were even taken by her son Damien Hurley.

“It’s not just a mad ego trip,” Hurley told Yahoo Lifestyle about the photos last year. “It’s not just me going nuts on holiday. It’s a business. If I didn’t have my own bikini line, I probably wouldn’t be posting pictures of myself in a bikini.”

Hurley was most recently seen on E! Network’s original series The Royals, in which she played Queen Helena for 40 episodes. The series was canceled last year after Lionsgate Television could not find a new home for the show.

“Hanging up my tiara – The Royals is over. We shot 40 episodes and had a blast,” Hurley tweeted in September 2018. “The best cast and crew and an incredible fan base #theloyals Thank you to everyone.”

In an interview with Red Magazine earlier this month, Hurley said she is happily single.

“People say, ‘Are you lonely?’ and actually, I’m really not,” Hurley said. “I’d rather be happy and single than miserable with someone, that’s for sure. It would be fantastic to fall in love with someone wonderful, but I’ve really enjoyed the past couple of years and it’s made me [realize] how important it is to find someone who shares similar tastes. I think that’s because I’ve had some time to do entirely what I want to do.”

The Austin Powers actress was married to Arun Nayar from 2007 to 2011. She has also dated Hugh Grant and Shane Warne. She also briefly had a relationship with businessman Steve Bing, Damien’s father.

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Estée Lauder Companies