Elizabeth Hurley Looks Flawless in Plunging Neckline While Vacationing in Ibiza

Elizabeth Hurley knows how to give her fans a steamy look while on vacation.

The model and actress took to Instagram Friday to show off her flawless complexion, and some cleavage, while on her vacation in Ibiza.

The photo, which she captioned with the hashtags for Ibiza and the Tago Mago Island, along with her swimwear line, shows The Royals star wearing a semi-unbuttoned shirt and light makeup on her face.

Fans of the model flooded the comments section with compliments for Hurley.

“Ohhh cleavage!!!!” one user wrote, while another complimented her by writing, “Beauty beyond age. I love you lots Liz. x.”

“You’re a truly feminine power of self authority,” another user commented.

The model is a regular user of the social media site, regularly showing off her toned body in swimwear and lingerie for her fans to see. Hurley had received criticism in the past, however, for wearing racy outfits around son Damien.

The latest post to draw the ire of the comment section was of her sitting with Damien on the set of The Royals while wearing a sexy French maid outfit.

“Does he still breastfeed? If not, cover them up. He is your teenage son,” wrote one commenter wrote when Damien posted the picture.

“I’d be running around looking for eye bleach if my mum was dressed like this,” another fired off.

Parenting expert Annette Du Bois went so far as to say in an interview with Daily Mail that Hurley’s “glamorous lifestyle” could hurt Damien in the long run.

“The fact that she has exposed her son to this world from a young age could potentially mean that Liz has ‘normalised’ the action of asking her son to take sexy photos,” Du Bois said, “Other children or parents looking at Liz’s parenting choices will raise eyebrows and may encourage trolling by fellow teens on social media for example who may not have such a candid relationship with their parents.”

Hurley has previous defended herself and Damien regarding the photos.

“Here’s the thing, he doesn’t take all my bikini photos, by the way,” Hurley said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live After Show. “Some of them are professional, some of them are my sister, anybody who I can get. When we’re on holiday together, sure he’ll take some pictures. And you know, he’s got a really good eye and he’s studying photography and it’s ridiculous.”

When she isn’t busy posting sizzling Instagram pictures, Hurley’s days are spent filming her E! series The Royals, which is a fictionalized depiction of a British royal family.

In the series, Hurley stars as Queen Helena, a fictional contemporary queen consort of England. The series first aired in 2015 and is currently in its fourth season.