Elizabeth Hurley Flashes Her Fit Tummy in New Snap

In a new photo shared to her Instagram, Elizabeth Hurley has ditched the bikinis we’ve come to expect from her, but she’s still showing off her fit tummy.

Lazy Sunday @belvoircastle 😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Sep 3, 2017 at 11:39am PDT

In the photo, Hurley is seen in a pair of jeans and a beige sweater. Raising her arms up high, the former model’s shirt lifts up slightly to show off her toned stomach.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In July, the supermodel and actress celebrated her birthday and shared a throwback photo of herself with former partner Hugh Grant as a thank you to her followers for all the “wonderful birthday messages” she received.

“Here’s a birthday #fb to many moons ago, taken in the Monkey Bar NYC by [Sandy Linter]. Most of my best friends then are still my best friends now, and I blew out my candles this year in the same company. Feeling blessed xxxxx,” she wrote alongside the photo.

Hurley and Grant met in the late ’80s when both of them were working on a Spanish production titled Remando Al Viento.

They began dating, and seemed to have a fairytale Hollywood romance, but hit a rough patch when Grant was busted with a prostitute in 1995.

While Grant’s indiscretions were dragged out into the public view, Hurley stood beside him and showed support. They went on to stay together for another five years, finally announcing in 2000 that they’d broken up amicably.

Since then they’ve both gone on to other relationships, with Hurley’s last notable relationship being with Australian cricket player Shane Warne, and Grant hasn’t settled down but has children with a few different women, most recently with Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein.