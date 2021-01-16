Elizabeth Hurley Fights off 'Gloomy Days of Lockdown' in Glitzy New Photos

Beloved model and actress, Elizabeth Hurley is fighting off the doom and gloom of the Coronavirus lockdown in her London bubble, and naturally, she's doing it in style. The Austin Powers actress posted a new set of photos to Instagram this week and while they look glamorous, the star revealed her time in quarantine has been difficult. Hurley opened up about the struggle of being forced to stay indoors while the pandemic continues.

As she posed for photos in a bubbly pink dress, the star shared that she's been feeling down after having to cancel a few of her upcoming events. Hurley revealed that she planned to go on a trip and shoot her new beachwear campaign. She says she canceled the excursion because she felt "it didn’t seem right to be drinking banana daiquiris on the beach whilst everyone else was cooped up."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1)

But things aren't all bad, she says. Giving followers more of her personal life, she added, "So I’m at home, gardening and tidying my sock drawer. However, a couple of times a week we dress up, light the candles and dance it out."

This marks the latest addition to Hurley's coronavirus updates. The star recently gave another update with a new photo from her quarantine photo shoot. "Lockdown shoot in my l’il ole bubble #stayhome #savelives," she captioned.