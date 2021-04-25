Elizabeth Hurley Defies Age in Sizzling Blue Bikini Photo

✖

Elizabeth Hurley is once again reminding her Instagram followers why she is considered one of the most beautiful women of all time. In her most recent Instagram post, the 55-year-old actress showed off a toned physique in a teal bikini, alerting people to the item's availability from her swimsuit line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The glam shot continues Hurley's general social media theme during the ongoing pandemic: just because she's stuck at home doesn't mean she can't look fabulous.

The secret to Hurley's age-defying looks is largely due to money, genetics, and the time that comes from being a celebrity, but the Austin Powers actress attributes a lot of her health to clean eating and regular exercise. "I like simple, natural, easy food. I don’t really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," Hurley told The Cut. "When I’m at home in the country, I always try and eat food that’s grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables."

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden," Hurley explained. "I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm. Obviously, that’s not possible for most people, but supporting local farmers wherever you live is a good thing."

She also explained to Women's Health that while she doesn't like working out, she remains active throughout the day. For example, she takes 30-minute walks with her dogs that are "fast enough to get my heart rate up" and does squats while doing everyday tasks like brushing her teeth. "I don’t work out, per se, but I am very active," she explained to Extra in 2019.

A source told Hollywoodlife that while Hurley is experiencing the far too familiar cabin fever due to COVID lockdowns in the UK, she is "in one of the best physical conditions of her life because she isn’t taking her health for granted," ahead of her recent 55th birthday.

"She likes defying the odds and the way she looks and maintains is something she never takes for granted," the insider explained. "She loves always proving people wrong and looking good doing it. Now, who doesn’t want to be in their twenties, but turning 55 is going to be awesome and something to look forward to."