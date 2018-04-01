Elizabeth Hurley Gets Wild With Cheetah Bikini Selfie

Elizabeth Hurley has once again defied age in his latest selfie posted to social media, proving the 52-year-old actress and model is more than ready for beach-friendly weather.

Sporting a tiny two-piece cheetah printed bikini with a strategically placed magnifying mirror, Hurley posted the stunning selfie to her nearly 1 million followers on Saturday.

With a slight pout, The Royals actress amplified the glamour by styling her blonde tresses into a tousled, heavy side-parting and opted for a neutral make-up palette.

Simply captioned, “Bikini selfie,” Hurley tagged her beachwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach and hashtagged the style, “Victoire Bikini.”

Of course, fans loved the image with one writing, “You look 21 as always,” while another chimed in “You are seriously an ageless beauty.”

The image came just hours after Hurley took to the platform to share snapshots of her with son Damian and her nephew, Miles, who was a victim earlier this month of a brutal gang stabbing in south-west London. Hurley’s nephew Miles is said to be making a full recovery, and looks to be doing all right as he posted an image to his own Instagram March 23.

The incident was a hard one for Hurley to fathom. Shortly after the attack, she took to Instagram to share with fans and followers how he was doing as she rushed back to the U.K. to be with him.

“My 21 year old nephew [Miles Hurley] was brutally attacked by four men in London on Thursday night,” Hurley wrote March 10 after first breaking her silence regarding the attack. “He was repeatedly stabbed and lost more than four pints of blood. A policeman was patrolling close by and administered first aid until the ambulance arrived. The deepest wound just missed severing his spine. By some miracle no vital organs were damaged. We are praying that these animals are caught before they maim, or even kill, someone else. These are sad days.”

A week later, Hurley provided another update, writing, “Thank you to all who sent such kind messages following the news that my nephew [Miles] was viciously stabbed last week. His wound is shocking, he remains in great pain and he can hardly move, but he is slowly recovering.”

She went on to say her sister, Kate Curran was looking after him and was receiving updates.

“We need to make our streets safer and I want to be part of the movement to achieve that. I hope you will join me,” she wrote.