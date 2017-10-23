Elizabeth Hurley Emerges From Pool Rocking Tiny Bikini in New Instagram Video

Elizabeth Hurley is putting her bikini body on full display in her most recent Instagram video. The 52-year-old actress took to social media on Monday morning to upload a steamy clip that shows her emerging from the pool wearing a daring bikini.

New bikini @elizabethhurleybeach @ooresorts 😘😘 A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Oct 23, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

In the clip, the Royals star can be seen sporting a red two-piece and a pair of chic sunglasses. The bikini, which is possibly the latest addition to Hurley’s swimwear brand, highlights her toned abs and figure.

The video concludes with Hurley blowing a kiss to the camera and flashing a smile before walking away from the pool.

Even though Hurley seems comfortable being in the spotlight, she has recently said that she doesn’t want her 15-year-old son, Damian, to be famous.

“I certainly don’t want a child of mine to be famous,” she told the Daily Telegraph. “It’s the worst thing to be trapped in your house and not be able to leave.”

Despite Hurley’s comments, Damian has already appeared as Prince Hansel von Liechtenstein alongside his mother in her E! series, The Royals.

The British actress also opened up about the only time that her son gets “embarrassed” by her. She says that he doesn’t get red in the face when his mom posts bikini photos or sings in front of him. However, Damian doesn’t love it when mom talks to his teachers.

“On the whole Damian’s not embarrassed,” she said. “Most people are embarrassed when their parents sing, or dance, or wear dresses. He loves all that, but he doesn’t like me being too jokey with his teachers.”

“Maybe it’s because we’re talking to teachers but it always makes me laugh because there’s so little one can do as a controlling parent wanting to help your children. You can’t make them sit and learn their biology warnings,” she continued.