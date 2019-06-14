Elin Nordegren’s Boyfriend Jordan Cameron: Everything to Know About the Former NFL Player

Elin Nordegren, the former Swedish supermodel once married to golfer Tiger Woods, is now reportedly involved with another athlete. She is reportedly dating retired NFL tight end Jordan Cameron, and they are expecting a baby together.

On Wednesday, photos of Nordegren, 39, at her son Charlie’s flag football game surfaced, showing her wearing a tight-fitting black shirt that revealed a baby bump.

Nordegren was previously married to Woods from 2004 to 2010, and share two children, Charlie, 10, and Sam, 11. They divorced after Woods’ infidelities were revealed in 2009.

Cameron Has a Son from a Previous Relationship

Cameron, 30, already has experience with parenting. He has a 10-year-old son, Tristan, from a previous relationship.

It’s not known who Tristan’s mother is. Cameron mentioned Tristan in a 2014 interview with Cleveland.com. At the time, he had already suffered three concussions and said he would only retire if he believed he would be in danger of not being there for his son.

Cameron Retired at 28 Years Old After Four Concussions

After suffering a fourth concussion, Cameron decided to retire. He was only 28 years old and played just six seasons in the NFL.

“If I didn’t get concussions, I’d probably keep playing. It’s one of those things. I can’t risk my mental health in the future. I don’t have any symptoms now. I’m perfectly fine. But they can’t tell me with 100 percent certainty that if I keep playing and I get more concussions, that I’m going to be OK,” Cameron told ESPN in 2017. “I’m not risking that at all. There’s nothing more important than your health. It’s just not worth it to me.”

At that time, Cameron said he realized if he continued playing, he might not be able to spend more time with Tristan.

Cameron Said He Wants More Kids

When Cameron announced his retirement, he told ESPN the most important thing was making sure he was there for Tristan. He also said he hopes to have more children.

“I want to be there for him,” Cameron said. “And I want more kids, and I want to be present with them. I don’t want them dealing with things that we’ve seen some other guys are dealing with.”

Cameron said he also did not want to face the same issues other players have from suffering multiple concussions.

“Do I want to risk even the slightest chance of having a mental disorder or depression, all these things, for a game that has already given me what I wanted to get out of it? The answer is no,” he explained.

Cameron Played for the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins

Cameron, who was born in Newbury Park, California, attended the University of Southern California. He played his first four seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns from 2011 to 2014, making the Pro Bowl in 2013. He spent his last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins, retiring after the 2016 season. He played in 66 games, with 173 receptions, 14 touchdowns and 2,046 receiving yards. He only played in three games in the 2016 season.

Cameron’s Sister Has 2 Children With Blake Griffin

Cameron’s sister Brynn Cameron has also made headlines. She has two children with NBA star Blake Griffin, son Ford Wilson Cameron-Griffin and daughter Finley Elaine Griffin. The couple dated for eight years and called off their engagement in July 2017. Griffin then had a brief relationship with Kendall Jenner.

Griffin and Brynn were locked in a long court case over custody of their children. The drama was settled in August 2018, just before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

Cameron’s Brother and Cousin Also Went into the NFL

Playing in the NFL is in Cameron’s family, but other members who made it to the NFL did not have the same success. His brother, Colby Cameron, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2013 as a quarterback. Unfortunately, Colby was released by the Panthers three months later.

Their cousin, Su’a Cravens, played for the Denver Broncos in 2018, appearing in five games. Cravens also played for the Washington Redskins in 2016.

Cameron Started Dating Nordegren a Year Ago

According to a Radar Online source, Nordegren and Cameron started dating a year ago. The source said they were introduced by mutual friends in Florida.

Radar also claims Cameron moved into Nordegren’s Wst Palm Beach mansion earlier this year. Nordegren bought the mansion for $12.25 million after receiving a $100 million divorce settlement from Woods.

Cameron Said He Does Not Want Tristan Playing Football

In Cameron’s 2017 ESPN interview, he said he hopes his son Tristan does not follow in his footsteps into football, now that he understands the danger of the sport.

“Let’s be real here,” he told ESPN. “Football is the greatest sport. I really believe that. It’s the most difficult. You learn the most about yourself in football. It’s a hard sport. You have to be very comfortable with being uncomfortable.”

He continued, “All that being said, I really do not want him playing. If he’s playing the right way and he’s playing in pee wee and high school, that’s fine. But I know what goes on and the hits you take. Everything past the high school level gets more serious, and it’s not as much, I would say, fun anymore after high school.”