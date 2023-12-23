Here's a 'Naughty' Elf on the Shelf Idea, Courtesy of Tori Spelling

Looking for one more unique idea to do with your Elf on the Shelf as Christmas nears? Tori Spelling shared a "naughty" idea on her Instagram back in 2017, and it's a setup that'll be surely memorable. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star posted a photo of her family's toilet with two elves sitting on the top, with a reindeer clinging on to the seat. The elves had written "Feeling Naughty" on the toilet cover and "9 More Days, Merry Poopmas..." on the seat.

"We woke this morning to some bathroom humor [elf style]... Our elves and reindeer were feeling a little [naughty]," Spelling wrote at the time. "Good thing they left the can of chocolate frosting as proof they didn't get too naughty." She added the hashtags "naughty elves," "potty humor" and "poop is funny."

If that one's a bit too messy, Spelling also had another fun idea that had a bit less potty humor. During that same year, the Scary Movie 2 actress, who is the daughter of late Hollywood mogul Aaron Spelling, took out her Elves on the Shelf for a Hawaiian Christmas.

"Guess the Elves were found this am. And somehow this year they are Hawaiian! I would have welcomed them with open arms except they also ate all the Hawaiian rolls in the house! And left crumbs everywhere," Spelling wrote in a 2017 post.

This Christmas served as happier times for Spelling, her husband Dean McDermott and their children. Now, in 2023, Spelling and McDermott have separated.