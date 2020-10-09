Elf on the Shelf Brand Lands Netflix Deal With Multiple Movies, TV Shows and Animated Projects

✖

The Elf on the Shelf is coming to Netflix! The streaming giant announced Friday the mega-hit holiday tradition would be getting its own series and films after it inked a deal with the family brand owned by the Atlanta-based The Lumistella Company. Deadline reports that in a seven-figure deal, Netflix acquired the AV-rights to develop original stories from the company’s portfolio of brands, including The Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates.

Netflix is set to develop live-action and animated content for children and family audiences, while also streaming two of Lumistella’s existing animated short films, Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue and Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale, which will begin streaming in North America as the holiday season kicks off.

No longer content to just spend his nights making mischief in your home, The Elf on the Shelf is going to start working his magic on Netflix! Yes, that's right — the precocious sprite will soon be the star of films and series as our gift to you. pic.twitter.com/Pu3NHvCRB9 — Netflix (@netflix) October 9, 2020

The Elf on the Shelf was created by sisters Chanda Bell and Christa Pitts with the help of their mother Carol Aebersold 15 years ago, and the original self-published story was based on their own family tradition. More than a decade later, the family has sold more than 14.5 million books, all chronicling the adventures of Santa's helpers, who help him determine who is naughty and nice by watching children's behavior at home.

Bell, Pitts and Aebersold will all be involved in producing capacities on the films and shows, according to Deadline, while Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee and Miri Yoon will serve as a producers on all The Elf on the Shelf content. In a statement to the outlet confirming the Netflix deal, Bell said the family was "thrilled to be partnering with Netflix to create immersive and engaging original stories of Santa’s North Pole while providing heartfelt family-entertainment to fans all over the world."

"We are also pleased that fans in North America don’t have to wait to delve into the world of The Elf on the Shelf and their friendly Elf Pets, with the streaming giant carrying our newest animated Elf Pets titles this Christmas," she continued. "We relish the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix to bring joyful family moments to life. This moment is a dream come true."