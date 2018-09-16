Gender of Eddie Murphy’s 10th Child Revealed

The gender of Eddie Murphy‘s 10th child was revealed on Tuesday, with the couple announcing it’s a boy!

Murphy and his longtime girlfriend, Paige Butcher, confirmed in late August they are having another child, who is due in December. He will be Murphy’s second with Butcher, following Izzy Oona Murphy, 2.

TMZ caught up with Butcher while she was out shopping for groceries in Los Angeles this week, where she spilled the gender beans. When asked if she and Murphy were excited to have another baby, the 39-year-old Australian model said they are.

“It’s going to be a boy,” she revealed with a smile.

The videographer then asked Butcher if they would name him Eddie Jr., to which she replied, “Possibly.”

Murphy and Butcher are famously private, as neither of them have public social media pages and are rarely seen at events. They only confirmed the pregnancy after paparazzi photos of Butcher with an obvious baby bump were published.

A source told PEOPLE that the two are “very happy to expect another baby,” adding that they wanted a child close in age to Izzy.

“They wished for a younger sibling for their daughter,” the insider said. “They live a pretty low-key life. They are all about family. Paige is very close with Eddie’s kids.”

According to the insider, “They are a very special and happy family. They vacation and spend holidays together. Paige loves being a mom and is very involved. She takes her daughter to the park and for play dates.”

Aside from Izzy, Murphy has eight other children from four different women. His eldest is his son, Eric Murphy, 29, whose mother is Paulette McNeely. His son Christian Murphy’s mother is Tamara Hood. Murphy and Nicole Mitchell had five children — Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola and Bella — during their 13-year marriage.

Murphy also has a daughter, Angel, with America’s Got Talent judge Mel B. The two dated from 2006 to 2007.

Another source also told PEOPLE that Murphy still has a “very good relationship” with Angel.

“She had something at her school recently and a number of her siblings turned out to support her. She texts Eddie and is on the phone with him all the time. She loves her dad,” the source continued.

Murphy has not appeared in a film since 2016’s Mr. Church. He will next be seen in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, in which he stars as the late comedian Rudy Ray Moore. The cast also includes Wesley Snipes, Mike Epps and Craig Robinson.

