Eddie Money Undergoing Heart Surgery, Resuming Summer Tour After

Eddie Money announced Tuesday that he’s scheduled to undergo a heart valve procedure later this week. The 70-year-old rocker’s doctors reportedly recommended the minimally invasive procedure after he began to experience shortness of breath.

“I appreciate your thoughts and prayers,” he told fans in a statement via Facebook. “I look forward to getting back on stage and rockin’ with you all!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “Two Tickets to Paradise” singer reportedly was urged by his doctors to have the surgery last week, but did not want to cancel his two scheduled Memorial Day weekend shows, VENTS reports. Instead, he scheduled it for this week during a break from his performances.

Money’s performance on Saturday in Detroit marked Money’s 28th consecutive Memorial Day weekend appearance to kick off the DTW Energy Music Theatre’s 2019 summer concert season. He also sang at Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino in Arizona on Sunday, where he was unable to perform an encore at the end of the show due to shortness of breath.

The audience was reportedly informed that Money wasn’t feeling well and that he was double checked by on-site medical professionals to make sure he was OK.

Money is reportedly expected to be back out on the road performing by mid-June.

Earlier this month, Money announced his first studio album in over 15 years, called Brand New Day with a single of the same name. The album is his 12th studio album and will be available in digital format on July 19.

“This is my first studio album in over 15 years,” Money said in a press release on his website. “I’m so happy with the record – I think it’s one of the best albums I’ve ever made! And I’m really thrilled with the title tune. ‘Brand New Day’ is a great song among all the other incredible songs on the record. It’s an autobiographical tune. It’s going to be a fantastic album!”

Money’s next scheduled concert date is June 13 at The Weinberg Center for the Arts in Frederick, Maryland, then June 29 at Riveredge Park in Aurora, Illinois, and finally on August 9 at James Donaldson Park in Grand Forks, British Columbia.