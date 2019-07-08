Eddie Jones, ‘A League of Their Own’ and ‘Seabiscuit’ Star, Dead at 84

Eddie Jones, a longtime character actor who appeared in Seabiscuit, A League of Their Own and The Terminal, died Saturday at age 89. He was best known to television viewers as Jonathan Kent, Clark Kent’s father on ABC’s Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Jones’ death was confirmed by the Interact Theater Company in Los Angeles, which shared the sad news on Facebook.

“Our treasured longtime member, dear friend and trusted colleague, Eddie Jones, passed away today,” the statement read. “Eddie was a true pillar of our company from its earliest days. An actor of keen wit and sharp instinct, when Eddie was on stage, you couldn’t take your eyes off him.”

The theater group continued, “When he was off-stage, his broad, bright smile would light up the room. Everyone who knew Eddie as a friend, or had the good fortune to share the stage with him, was touched by his gentle and generous nature. He will be deeply missed by all. ITC extends its deepest condolences to his dear, devoted wife Anita Khanzadian Jones, and extended family. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest, Eddie.”

Jones had close to 80 credits to his name, appearing in television shows and movies as early as 1958, according to his IMDb page. He made his movie debut in 1978’s Bloodbrothers and On the Yard, and appeared as a police officer in the 1983 hit comedy Trading Places. Throughout the 1980s, he starred in C.H.U.D., Year of the Dragon, The Believers, Apprentice to Murder and American Blue Note.

During the 1990s, he starred in the 1991 Dark Shadows reboot, Penny Marshall’s iconic baseball movie A League of Their Own and the Robert Redford heist movie Sneakers.

In 1993, he was cast as Jonathan Kent in Lois & Clark, playing Superman’s father on Earth. The show ran until 1997.

God Bless you, Eddie. You were a wonderful human, and terrific father. RIP my friend. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/CvTQ3WQwpf — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) July 8, 2019

Dean Cain, who played Clark Kent on Lois & Clark, remembered Jones as a “wonderful human and terrific father.”

Jones’ other major film credits include Seabiscuit and Steven Spielberg’s The Terminal. In 2012, he appeared in an episode of HBO’s VEEP. His final onscreen appearance came in the 2018 short film Lost Dogs.

Jones was also successful on the stage, winning a Los Angeles Drama Critics’ Circle Award for his performance in a recent production of Death of a Salesman. During the late 1970s and throughout the 1980s, he was busy in New York with off-Broadway roles. He appeared on Broadway in the 1979 play Devour the Snow.

The actor is survived by his wife of 43 years, Anita, reports The Wrap.

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images