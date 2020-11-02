Eddie Hassell's Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Tributes After 'The Kids Are All Right' Actor's Shooting Death

✖

Actor Eddie Hassell's girlfriend Elizabeth Martin shared heartbreaking tributes to the actor after his death on Sunday morning. The actor, who appeared in the acclaimed 2010 film The Kids Are All Right and starred in NBC's short-lived science fiction series Surface, was 30. He was shot to death in the Dallas suburb Grand Prairie, Texas just before 2 a.m. No suspects have been arrested, reports CBS DFW.

Martin first shared a collection of photos with Hassell, including a picture at the 2017 premiere for his last major project, the movie Bomb City. "You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, [Hassell]," she wrote. "I loved you more than the sky in Texas. You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart." Martin also published a photo of Hassell walking away from the camera and towards a trailer. "I'll see you on the other side of that skate barn in the sky, Cowboy. I’ll always love you," she added.

On Sunday, Hassell's representatives told Variety it appears the actor was shot during an attempted carjacking. Hassell was shot in the abdomen, his rep later told The New York Times. A cousin also confirmed Hassell's death. He was reportedly shot outside Martin's home.

Hassell was born in Corsicana, Texas, and began acting in 2004, when he appeared in episodes of Joan of Arcadia and Oliver Beene. In 2005, he starred as Phil Nance in 10 episodes of Surface, an NBC series that starred Lake Bell and Jay R. Ferguson. The series ran just one season, with the final episode airing in 2006. In 2010, he starred in The Kids Are All Right, which was nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. He also had roles in 2012, Jobs, Family Weekend, and Oh Lucy!. Hassell appeared in several early episodes of the Lifetime series Devious Maids in 2013.

Although Hassell was born in Texas, he became an avid surfer after moving to Los Angeles for his acting career. "Skateboarding's been a huge part of my life; it also got me cast in commercials. I was into horseback riding and rodeos in Texas and when I moved to L.A., I got into skating," he said in a 2013 interview with Elle. "I did all my own stunts. I'm into anything with a board: surfing, wakeboarding."

Hassell's last Instagram post was published on Oct. 9 and showed him standing in front of a castle he called his "dream house." The post has become a venue for his friends and fans to leave their condolences. "Rest in peace, you are a wonderful person," one follower wrote. "Rip friend I will never forget you," another added.