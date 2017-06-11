Eddie Cibrian Slams Brandi Glanville’s ‘False’ Stalking Accusations Against Wife LeAnn Rimes

Eddie Cibrian is speaking out about ex-wife Brandi Glanville’s stalking claims and brought along screenshots to prove her wrong.

On Friday, Glanville took to social media claiming Cibrian’s wife, LeAnn Rimes, and her assistant watched four of Glanville’s boyfriend Donald Friese’s Snapchats and then showed up at the same restaurant Friese and Glanville had posted about heading to. For Cibrian, that was the last straw.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: ‘Real Housewife’ Brandi Glanville Shows Off Naked Body and Boyfriend In New Photos

“I normally don’t respond to Brandi’s foolishness, but I will not allow false and reverse accusations to go unanswered about my wife,” Cibrian said in a statement reported by E! News.

He went on to praise Rimes as a stepmother, but the challenges of dealing with the feud.

“After eight years we should have one priority, making sure two incredible kids are loved and remain happy and healthy. But every couple of months there is another accusation coming from Brandi in an attempt to drum up drama to stay relevant,” Cibrian continued.

“LeAnn and I did not nor have we ever ‘shown up’ at places where Brandi will be. Why would we do that? Makes no sense. We had a reservation held at Nobu five days before Brandi posted she was going.”

Proof: Le asked for a resrv @ nobu on Monday 5/15 for 4 people @ 5:45. Stop creating drama. Nobu also has record of this FYI. Kids first pls pic.twitter.com/lmHaIQ461X — Eddie Cibrian (@EddieCibrian) June 10, 2017

Cibrian then posted a screenshot of texts between Rimes and her assistant to back up his reservation claims. Glanville, who filed for divorce from Cibrian in 2009, told E! News that she believes Cibrian will divorce Rimes after 10 years of marriage.

More: Watch: The Drama Returns in the ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 12 Sneak Peek

Cibrian said he was concerned about Glanville’s well-being after the prediction.

“This is not healthy behavior,” he said. “I’m very concerned.”