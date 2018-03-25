Ed Westwick Removes Sexual Assault Denials From Social Media

Former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick, who is under investigation for sexual assault allegations, has reportedly deleted previous social media denials of the claims.

“It has come to the attention of investigators that Mr. Westwick has removed denials about alleged rapes of the victims in this investigation from his social media accounts that he had posted last November,” a law enforcement source told Us Weekly.

It is not clear when the 30-year-old Westwick deleted the posts. On Tuesday, a Los Angeles District Attorney’s office spokesperson told Us Weekly that a sexual assault case against Westwick is under investigation.

The magazine also reports that Westwick has hired a “high-profile L.A.-based female criminal lawyer” to represent him in the case.

“It’s his lawyer’s policy for people to not use social media,” a source told to the actor told Us Weekly.

The case involves the allegations from Kristina Cohen, who came forward in November 2017. Cohen said a “producer” she was dating took her to Westwick’s home in 2014. She claims Westwick allegedly raped her there.

“So I went and laid down in the guest room where I eventually fell asleep, I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” Cohen wrote on Facebook. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to fuck me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Westwick denied ever meeting Cohen. “I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” he wrote on Twitter.

Arielie Wynn recalled a similar 2014 incident in a Facebook post, and Rachel Eck accused Westwick of groping her. After they came forward, Westwick once again took to social media to deny the allegations.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Another woman, Haley Camille Freedman, filed a lawsuit, claiming she was sexually assaulted by Westwick in 2014.

Westwick starred on Gossip Girl as Chuck Bass and starred in ABC’s short-lived crime drama Wicked City. He was scheduled to star in a BBC holiday special called Ordeal By Innocence, but was fired. Production on an independent series called White Gold was also halted.