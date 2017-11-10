BBC Pulls Show Featuring Ed Westwick

BBC is cutting ties for the moment with Ed Westwick after accusations surfaced that he allegedly sexually assaulted multiple women.

The network is canceling an upcoming Agatha Christie holiday season special called Ordeal By Innocence and is halting his appearance in the show White Gold, according to Deadline.

BBC released a statement in regards to the decision.

“These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied. The BBC is not making any judgment but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules. The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations,” the statement read.

Filming for Season 2 of White Gold started back in October. The series airs on BBC in the UK and is available on Netflix for streaming. Ordeal By Innocence is a project starring Bill Nighy and was set to be a flagship special during BBC’s holiday programming.

The first allegations against the 30-year-old actor were made by actress Kristina Cohen. She claimed that Westwick raped her. On Thursday, another woman, former actress Aurélie Wynn also took to Facebook to accuse Westwick of raping her.

After Cohen spoke out, Westwick took to Twitter to vehemently deny the accusations. Despite his comments, the LAPD is reportedly investigating the situation.