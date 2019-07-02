Ed Sheeran Breaks Silence After Catching Heat From Fans for Not Defending Taylor Swift

On Sunday, it was announced that Scott Borchetta had sold Big Machine Label Group to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for a casual $300 million, which means that Braun now owns the master recordings of Taylor Swift‘s first six studio albums. Swift signed with Big Machine when she was 15 and recently left the label and signed with Republic Records.

After the sale was reported, Swift shared a lengthy Tumblr post in which she wrote that she was “sad and grossed out” that Braun, someone she strongly dislikes, now owns what essentially is her life’s work up to this point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Numerous musicians began speaking out in regards to the situation including Halsey, Brendon Urie, Demi Lovato, Cher and Camila Cabello. One person who has not spoken publicly is Swift’s close friend Ed Sheeran, who was dragged by fans on social media for his perceived silence.

After receiving numerous negative comments on his Instagram page, Sheeran responded to one fan who had defended him.

“Why don’t you leave him in peace with that Taylor thing? Just because he didn’t post anything it doesn’t mean he is not supporting her, maybe he’s talking with her right now, who knows,” the fan wrote. “You aren’t allowed to doubt their friendship just because he didn’t say anything on the social, cause they’re not real life. Maybe he’s the one who has supported her the most, because they’re best friends and he didn’t waste time writing on Instagram what he could have said directly to her.”

Sheeran replied, “I have been speaking directly to her, like I always do.”

I couldn’t care less about what they’ve done privately. What Taylor needs right now is public support, and they’ve done absolutely NOTHING. Disgusting considering the fact Taylor let Shawn open for her 1989 tour when no one knew him and has always supported Ed PUBLICLY. — alberto (@swiftdestroyme6) July 2, 2019

@edsheeran SPEAK UP!!! for taylor, and for all of the other artists in the industry who fall victims to the same vindictive and unfair treatment. you write your music, you should understand! staying quiet isn’t going to do anything. — chlo (@asimpIefavor) July 2, 2019

@edsheeran but imagine the magnitude of you post something online and showing everyone how you stand for taylor and against trash men in the industry, right? Smh https://t.co/OUteY9CxXB — Herk🐉 (@LALISAENERYS) July 2, 2019

While some people were mollified to hear that Sheeran has been talking with his friend, others wondered why he had not said something publicly.

In addition to Sheeran’s silence, fans noted that the majority of musicians speaking in support of Swift have been women and that male artists have mostly remained quiet.

goodnight everyone except @ShawnMendes and @edsheeran for not defending taylor uwu — #WeStandWithTaylor (@yaxxdz) July 2, 2019

So far, the men that have spoken up/supported Taylor are Todrick Hall, Nick, Kevin, and Joe Jonas, Troye Sivan, and Giuseppe Giofré. This PALES in comparison to the list of women that have spoken up/supported Taylor. Men, were doing something wrong here. — Darin❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 (@homelessheart25) July 1, 2019

Swift herself seems to support this line of questioning, liking several Tumblr posts wondering why men in the music industry were not speaking up.

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Mazur