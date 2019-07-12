Ed Sheeran Confirms He’s Married on New Album

Fans have been almost certain for months about Ed Sheeran‘s marital status, but the singer officially confirmed that he is indeed a married man on his new album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

In the song “Remember the Name,” which features Eminem and 50 Cent, Sheeran rhymes, “Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

His wife is Cherry Seaborn, who he’s known since childhood. Sheeran announced their engagement in January 2018 and it was rumored in February that they had already tied the knot.

The singer further opened up about his relationship status in an interview with iHeartRadio’s Charlamagne Tha God about his new album, explaining that he recorded the lyrics to “Remember the Name” before the couple was actually married.

“It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out,” he said. “So I said, ‘Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted/My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick,’ And I was like ’cause someone’s going to hear that and be like ‘Oh they’re married,’ and I didn’t know how that would be. But, obviously, it’s already come out.”

Sheeran also mentioned his wife while discussing his song “Best Part of Me,” featuring YEBBA.

“I constantly wake up every day with Cherry and I’m just like, ‘Why the f— are you with me?” he said. “You could literally be with whoever you wanted, and you’ve chosen me. And I’m saying all of the things that I think are wrong with me, but you still want to be with me. And I just find that amazing.”

Along with being an inspiration for his music, Seaborn also had a hand in helping her husband create his new album, with Sheeran revealing that it was his wife’s idea to recruit Justin Bieber for the duet “I Don’t Care.”

“Bieber just got married [to Hailey Baldwin]. I’d just got married,” he explained. “That song is about being at an industry event with the woman you love, or the person you love, and kind of being like, ‘F— this, let’s just have fun ourselves.’ It was actually Cherry’s idea, because she was like, ‘Oh, why don’t you get Bieber? Like, he’d be perfect for this. [He] just fits it.’”

The Sun reported in February that Sheeran and Seaborn married in a small ceremony in December at their home in Suffolk, England. Around 40 friends and family members were reported to be in attendance.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Spicer