Early 2000s Singer Sentenced to 42 Months in Prison

Singer Sean Kingston has been sentenced to 42 months in prison following his fraud conviction.

Kingston, 35, and his mother, Janice Turner, were accused of defrauding vendors out of over $1 million in luxury items, such as designer watches and a bulletproof Cadillac Escalade. Earlier this week, he pleaded guilty to the crimes to avoid jail time.

Before sentencing, probation officials asked Judge David Leibowitz to give him five to six years in a federal detention center. The “Fire Burning” singer asked the judge to deny the request and have him pay restitution and sentence him to home detention instead.

Kingston argued his request by pointing out that his crimes were not violent and that he accepted responsibility for his wrongdoings. He also noted that he financially supports several family members, and he has a history of charitable work.

On Friday, August 15, Leibowitz opted for 42 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He will sit for a restitution hearing on October 16.

“We are content that the court did not go with the government’s request of five years and sentenced Sean below the sentencing guidelines instead,” Sean Kingston’s lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It is important to note that most of the restitution in this case was paid back, even before these charges were brought.”

“Sean is taking this as a learning experience and will continue moving forward in a positive direction,” the statement continues. “We are actively reviewing all available options, including potential appeals, to ensure his rights are fully protected.”

In a hearing last month, the judge sentenced Kingston’s mother to five years in prison and three years of probation after she argued that she committed the crimes in an attempt to keep her “son afloat in this difficult industry,” claiming people “used and abused him.”