Dyshea Hall, 16-Year-Old 'Bring It!' Star, Dies in Shooting

A member of the Lifetime reality series Bring It has died. 16-year-old Dyshea Hall has been identified by DeKalb County Police as the victim of a fatal shooting. The shooting occurred outside a Kroger Grocery shopping center in Atlanta. WSBTV that another teen, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is also in critical condition. Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall's cousin, died at the scene. Police say they arrived at the Kroger on Flat Shoals Parkway on the evening of June 12 when two groups of people got into a disagreement. The group in one car reportedly fired at a group in another car. Police believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the incident. There are currently two persons of interest in the case. Hall was a member of the dance troupe, Dancing Dolls.

The founder of the troupe, Diana Williams, shared a heartbreaking reaction in a Facebook post. "I do NOT understand, and no, I AM NOT ok!! Jesus Lord!!!! She was fearless and would always try to elevate herself and everyone else in the dollhouse," she captioned a post in part. "She was always encouraging her sisters and motivating everyone! She always was someone I could count on to have LOUD HAIR. She was my "DAH SHEEKEE!" …….. why…. I am at a loss for words… just why….I'm going to miss your laughter!! I'm going to miss your smile!! Please keep her family, friends, and the ENTIRE Dancing Dolls organization in prayer…we are NOT ok!

Per Atlanta Black Star, Hall's mother Dionna McCord told the US Sun that she's still processing losing two family members in the same incident. "I haven't had time to process anything," she told the publication. "I'm just trying to hold it together as best I can but I've been completely torn apart. Not only have I lost my daughter [but] I also lost my cousin who I grew up with and we were really close."

Hall isn't the first member of the dance troupe to lose their life to gun violence. Just months earlier, Black Enterprise reported that Shakira Gatlin, 19, was fatally wounded by gunfire at a home on Feb. 2 in Jackson, Mississippi.