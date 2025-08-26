Dylan Sprouse’s Wife Barbara Palvin Reveals Private Health Battle

Barbara Palvin is opening up about her private battle with endometriosis after undergoing surgery for the painful condition.

The 31-year-old model, who is married to 33-year-old actor Dylan Sprouse, opened up about her recent surgery journey in an Instagram post on Aug. 17.

“Hi guys, it’s been a while!” she began her lengthy caption, which showcased moments from her surgery and recovery. “Just a little update and a few thoughts for those out there who could relate to what I’m about to share.”

“For some years now, I’ve been dealing with the difficulties that can come with my periods,” she continued. “Fatigue, severe pain, heavy and irregular flow, sleepless nights on the bathroom floor. I thought this was just how it works for me.”

More recently, Palvin said she was advised to seek out an endometriosis specialist to investigate her symptoms further.

“I’ve been going to checkups to my gynecologist every year, I thought if I had endometriosis I would have known about it by now,” she noted, “but as it turns out, endometriosis can’t be diagnosed with general examinations.”

Just three months after seeking out a specialist, Palvin underwent endometriosis surgery, and since then, the Hungarian-born star has “finally experienced a period that was easier, and now I know the difference.”

She encouraged people who suspect they might also have endometriosis to investigate their symptoms further as well.

Endometriosis is an often-painful condition in which tissue that is similar to the inner lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic, often affecting the ovaries, fallopian tubes and the tissue lining the pelvis.

“[Surgery] helped me a lot, and I’m grateful I did it,” Palvin continued. “Early diagnosis and treatment are very important to prevent long-term complications, and now I’m more mindful about my body to act fast if needed.”

She concluded, “That’s also why I took the past 3 months to rest and fully heal. I’m excited about this new chapter of my life and now ready to get back to work.”