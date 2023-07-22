Major Disney Channel Alum Marries in Hungary

It's a sweet life for Dylan Sprouse! The former star of Disney Channel's The Suite Life of Zack and Cody said "I do" to Barbara Palvin last weekend. It was a secret ceremony in the model's home country of Hungary, but local outlet Bors Online had some details. The couple said their vows in a chapel just outside of Budapest.

Images shared by the outlet and also now on social media show Palvin arriving at the chapel in a white corset-style satin gown. The model, 29, completed her wedding day look with sheer gloves and a long veil. Sprouse, meanwhile, donned a simple black suit, a white collared shirt, and a black tie. The actor also had two white flowers fastened onto his lapel that matched the flowers in Palvin's bouquet. The mages also showed a priest and Sprouse's brother, Cole Sprouse, walking behind the newlyweds, with another image showing the couple making their way outside the venue. While the reported newlyweds have yet to comment on the nuptials, they did reveal to V Magazine last month when confirming their engagement that they planned to marry in Hungary.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin got married over the weekend in Hungary. 💍 https://t.co/uKbBHkYvGV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 17, 2023

"I'm excited to show that side of me and introduce my culture, the places I grew up and the places I went to," Palvin told the outlet. "I feel like a lot of people will learn even more about me this way. I know there was no way we would have not had a wedding in Hungary because my parents would have killed me."

The Disney Channel alum and his model bride first met at a party in 2017, Sprouse telling W Magazine in 2019 that after Palvin followed him on social media, he "was like, I guess I'll give her something. And I slid into her DMs. I was like, 'Hey, I don't know if you're in New York for very long, but we should hang out if you want to. Here's my number.' And she didn't message me for six months." After Palvin responded just as Sprouse was heading to China for a six-month shoot, the pair ended up meeting up in China for their first date before officially beginning to date in June 2018. In March of this year, reports surfaced that the couple were engaged, though they did not formally announce their engagement until last month, at the time revealing that they actually took the big step in their relationship back in September.

As for their decision to keep their engagement private for so long, Sprouse told V Magazine, "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about that aspect of our engagement. What we wanted to do with Stephen [Gan] and the V team is make something that was kind of tongue-in-cheek about the nature of private versus public. We're playing with the idea of perception." Palvin also noted that the couple wanted "to do it on our time."