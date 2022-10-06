'DWTS' Judge Carrie Ann Inaba Says She'll Be Revealing Some Personal Revelations Soon

Carrie Ann Inaba has some important news to share with her fans soon. On Twitter, the Dancing With the Stars judge wrote that she's taken a step back from sharing information about her life with the public. But, she mentioned that she's going to "start talking" about certain personal topics again in the near future.

Inaba began her tweet by writing that she's taken a step back from social media lately. She continued to share that she's learned a lot about her physical, mental, and emotional health after being in therapy. As a result, she now feels ready to share what's really been going on in her life. Inaba wrote, "I have much to share so be ready... I'm going to start talking about things I haven't before."

So, i took a lot of time off from sharing things. I have been in therapy for a while, and learning so much about my health- physical, mental and spiritual and of course, emotional. I have much to share so be ready... I'm going to start talking about things I haven't before. — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) October 5, 2022

It's unclear what Inaba plans to address. However, her latest tweet does come shortly after she spoke with Health Digest about her battle with multiple chronic illnesses. In the interview, which was published two days before Inaba's tweet, the DWTS personality explained how she's been coping with lupus, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren's Syndrome. She said, "What I've been doing and how I manage my life with autoimmune disease is very carefully. One of the biggest gifts of having autoimmune conditions is that you become much more aware of how fragile your health can be. With autoimmune conditions, there's so little that they know about it that there's so much space to grow and learn and be your own best advocate." Inaba explained that she made huge lifestyle changes in order to help mitigate her symptoms including going to see a psychiatrist and incorporating movement into her daily routine.

Later on in the piece, Inaba was asked why she decided to open up about this topic now. According to her, she was initially cautioned by some to stay quiet about her health conditions. Ultimately, she wanted to speak out because there are "beautiful things" that have come out of her experience. She said, "What I've learned through living it every day is that there are so many beautiful things that come from it. I wanted to share all of that. If I wasn't going to share the fact that I had these conditions, then I would never be able to share the gifts that also came along with it."