'DWTS' Alum Tom Beregon Mocks 'Masked Singer' Conspiracy Theory

✖

Dancing With the Stars alum Tom Bergeron took some time on Saturday to address a pretty bizarre theory about The Masked Singer. Bergeron, who appeared on Season 3 of the Fox series, responded to right-wing former congressional candidate DeAnna Lorraine who said it was "interesting" that The Masked Singer premiered a year before people have been "forced" to wear masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter, Bergeron joked that he was developing a "nut allergy" in response to the wild message. He continued to joke about Lorraine's message on Instagram by highlighting the exchange and poking fun at this "theory."

Bergeron posted a photo of this exchange on Instagram on Saturday. He captioned the post with a tongue-in-cheek message that read, "Finally! The global conspiracy that is [The Masked Singer]... unmasked!!!" Of course, the former DWTS host was simply having fun with this user's bizarre and completely unfounded theory. As fans are well aware, this exchange also comes amidst a major period of change for Bergeron, as he was previously fired from DWTS after 15 years with the program as its host.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Sep 26, 2020 at 9:28am PDT

In mid-July, Bergeron announced the news himself via Twitter. "Just informed [Dancing With The Stars] will be continuing without me," Bergeron tweeted. He addressed his long run on the show and threw in a light-hearted joke to boot. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?" It was later announced that his co-host, Erin Andrews, would also not return to DWTS for Season 29. In an effort to bring the show in a new "creative direction," DWTS brought on Tyra Banks as a host and executive producer.

Banks is well aware that she has major dancing shoes to fill when it comes to replacing Bergeron on DWTS. In an interview with PEOPLE, she shared her respect for the former host and noted that she accepted the position because she knows that she can bring something different o the show. "I have serious shoes to fill," Banks said about Bergeron. "I have respect for him. And when the network called me, I sat on it for a very long time, because I knew what Tom had done. The host is the ringmaster. And I thought, 'Can I bring something fresh and exciting?' I called my mama, and she said, 'You need to do this.' So I'm going to bring what I bring!"