Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Speaks out About New ‘Fast’ Spin-Off Movie

After weeks of speculation and feuding, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is speaking out and sharing new details about the new Fast & Furious spin-off.

Johnson took to Instagram on Sunday to share with fans and followers that “daddy’s gotta go back to work.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our [Seven Bucks Production], writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz,” Johnson wrote.

Up Next: Has The Rock Permanently Traded in WWE for Hollywood?

Johnson went on to thank Universal Studios for “being tremendous partners” as they see the “big picture.”

The 45-year-old wrestler turned action star also thanked his “brother” Jason Statham for the “trust” and “wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans.”

“I have a tremendous amount of respect for this franchise that I’ve enjoyed droppin’ blood and sweat in over the years and my vision is to create greater opportunities for not only my fellow FF cast mates, but for other amazing actors as well who want to be a part of something new and cool,” he wrote.

He went on to add that he wants to use his spinoff platform to create new characters fans will come to love that include multiple chapters and platform

“The more opportunities we can create the better for the fans,” he wrote, adding “smart business.”

Johnson concluded his message, writing, “Let’s have some FUN.”

“To quote, Hobbs the boss, if you don’t like it, we’re happy to beat that ass like a Cherokee drum,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Johnson was under fire by former Fast co-star, Tyrese Gibson, who slammed Johnson on Instagram for holding up the franchise’s sequel due to the new spin-off film.

More: Vin Diesel Speaks out About ‘Fast & Furious’ Feud

“Congratulations to [The Rock] and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner [Hiram Garcia] for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU,” Gibson wrote Oct. 4.

“And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post – [goodnight] folks see you in 2020 April [Fast Family] right? Nah…..it’s about [Team Dwayne] [three years] will it be worth the wait? [No Shaw] just Hobbs will this be another [Baywatch]? Guys guys just relax I’m just a passionate film critic,” he continued.

The ninth installment of the action series was originally slated for April 19, 2019. However, Fast and Furious 9 has been pushed back and will now hit theaters on April 10, 2020.