Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Kevin Hart Health Update Has Twitter Reacting Big Time

Dwayne Johnson shared a health update on his friend Kevin Hart after Hart’s involvement in a recent car crash, revealing the news during an appearance on the the premiere episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday.

“Everything is good, I spoke with Kevin, I actually refer to him as my son,” Johnson told Clarkson, joking, “I connected with him today, and you know what? These things happen in life. And thankfully, he was strapped in nicely his car seat.”

“He’s doing very well,” he added on a more serious note. “He’s bummed he couldn’t be here, as you know. But look, I love the guy. He’s one of my best friends. And honestly, thank God. It could’ve been a lot worse,” Johnson said. “So he’s a lucky man and I’m so happy [he’s OK]. And he knows it too. I wish him the best and a speedy recovery and I’m gonna see him soon.”

Fans of Hart were happy to hear the good news.

It’s really sad to know that Kevin Hart was in a car accident. But I’m happy to know that he’s recovering. — VSW (@ChampionMyzter) September 9, 2019

I have always told my husband and kids, you are a class act, Rocky! Good Luck with your show Kelly. Kevin, praying that you have a speedy recovery. — Yolanda Velazquez (@YolieRock24) September 10, 2019

Hart was set to appear as a guest on the episode but couldn’t due to his accident, so Johnson left his honeymoon with new wife Lauren Hashian early to fill in for his friend.

Johnson’s appearance also saw the former WWE star sing a bit of Dolly Parton‘s “9 to 5,” a number Clarkson had opened the show with. The American Idol winner told her audience that each of the show’s episodes will begin with a cover, with the premiere offering celebrating the working women that made up the audience.

There was also a cameo from Steve Carell, who introduced Clarkson with a line borrowed from his role in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

“Live on tape from Universal Studios in Hollywood, ladies and gentleman, ahhhhh, Kelly Clarkson,” he screamed, recalling the scene in which his character got his chest waxed and screamed Clarkson’s name in pain.

Photo Credit: Getty / Brian Dowling