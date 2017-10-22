City Honors Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson With Honorary Day

Thursday wasn’t just any old day in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada: it was Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Day. The wrestler-turned-busiest-actor-in-the-world was honored during the production of Skyscraper, his next big action movie.

Johnson shared an Instagram video of himself shaking hands with Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robinson while being presented with a special certificate. During the ceremony, Robinson thanked Johnson for helping bring jobs to the city.

“I’m a grateful man to be in the business of making big movies and entertainment that serve multiple purposes around the world,” Johnson wrote. “One of those critical purposes is providing jobs for thousands of hard working people, local businesses and economies every time we bring a production to town. Jobs and opportunities for people. And free waffles for me.”

The Vancouver Sun reports that Johnson has been in the Vancouver area filming Skyscraper since late summer. The production brought around 3,000 jobs to Vancouver and has had a positive impact for local businesses.

Oddly enough, no one knew Thursday was The Rock Day until Friday. The City of Vancouver told CBC Robinson’s declaration was presented Thursday night as a surprise. It wasn’t revealed until the following day because Robinson “visited later on at night and wanted to proclaim it together with The Rock.”

And big thanks @TheRock + team for making #Skyscraper movie in #Vancouver. 3000+ people working on set this week – phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/derbJTVu7o — Gregor Robertson (@MayorGregor) October 20, 2017

The plot of Skyscraper is unknown, but it is set in China, requiring Vancouver buildings to be redressed as Shanghai structures. The film co-stars Neve Campbell. It was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who worked with Johnson on last year’s Central Intelligence with Kevin Hart.

Skyscraper is scheduled for release on July 13, 2018.