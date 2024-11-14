Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits to Peeing in Bottles on Set

When you have to go, why hold it? At least that’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s motto. The former WWE star has admitted to urinating in bottles on the set of his upcoming Christmas movie, Red One. In April, The Wrap reported Johnson was always late to set, which cost production $250 million to push back the film’s release. As a result of his lateness, the outlet claimed Johnson would often relieve himself in bottles to avoid further delays. “I pee in a bottle [while working],” he confessed to GQ in a profile published recently. “Yeah, that happens,.”

It’s not the first time that he’s admitting to this. He told Esquire in November 2021: “I do pee in my water bottles, but let me give context to that.” But not to worry, he has a method that works for him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s not a water bottle that I’ve actually purchased solely for water that you wash and clean when you’re done using it; these are just bottles that I’m no longer using. Usually, the gyms that I work out in don’t have a bathroom because they’re the iron paradise. They’re just hot, sweaty and dirty,” he explained.

He continued, “I usually stay pretty hydrated; I need to go to the bathroom — not a lot, but probably a couple of times during every workout, so I break out the bottle.”

He accidentally shared a glimpse of one of his pee-filled bottles during a gym session. “I realize you just saw my big bottle of pee,” he told his Instagram followers in a selfie-style video in 2017. “I go hardcore when I train. I find a bottle, I pee in it and I keep training like a beast.”

In his GQ profile this week, Johnson also clarified the “late” reports, admitting, “Yeah, that happens, too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Jake Kasdan, who directed Red One, told GQ that Johnson “never missed a day of work ever. He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody.” He also noted that he “made three big movies with” Johnson, and he’s “never seen him be anything but great to every single person on the set.”